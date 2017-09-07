Information event on EU funding for Galway charity and community groups

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A networking event for charities and community groups in the city and county will take place in Athenry later this month.

It’s being organised by Volunteer Galway and The Wheel.

Information will be provided about EU funding opportunities and the issues affecting the community and voluntary sector will be outlined.

Those in attendance can also get information about the services provided by The Wheel such as workshops, webinars, advice on regulation and data protection.

The networking event gets underway at 7p.m Thursday, September 21st.