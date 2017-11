Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public event for community groups which want to get involved with the Public Participation Network will take place in the city this week. (2/11)

Community Development Officers from Galway Rural Development will attend the event to help with PPN applications.

They will deliver a presentation on training that GRD organises for community groups.

The event will take place from 7pm to 9p.m on Thursday at the Maldron Hotel, Sandy Road.