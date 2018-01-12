15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

12 Great Songs...

12 Great Songs...

University Hospital Galway

Infection control measures at UHG ward due to flu outbreak

By GBFM News
January 12, 2018

Time posted: 3:02 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The health service has closed a ward at University Hospital Galway to admissions.

It’s due to a number of identified flu cases and infection control measures have been implemented.

It means there will be restricted visiting to St. Mary’s Ward at UHG.

Hospital management says there has been an increase in the number of patients presenting at UHG this week and the number of inpatients with flu symptoms.

The HSE is urging anyone with flu-like symptoms to not visit patients in the hospital and also to avoid attending the A&E.

The public is urged to contact GPs by phone in the first instance.

Nationally the HSE says the flu virus has not peaked yet and the outbreak is likely to continue for another 6 weeks.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Connacht and Worcester Name Teams For European Challenge Cup
New tourism facilities approved for Portumna
January 12, 2018
Galway man scoops 500K in Euromillions Plus
January 12, 2018
Pressure mounts on Transport Minister to meet with Kilmeen Cross Action Group
January 12, 2018
New tourism facilities approved for Portumna

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
January 12, 2018
TADHG RYAN SIGNS FOR GALWAY UNITED
January 12, 2018
Connacht and Worcester Name Teams For European Challenge Cup
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK