Independent TD wants paramedic training for Galway gardai and fire crews

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Every new garda and firefighter in Galway needs to be trained as a paramedic to handle emergency situations.

Galway-Roscommon T.D, Michael Fitzmaurice says firefighters in Dublin are trained to paramedic level.

The Independent T.D is criticising the government for not following through on a review of the air ambulance service.

University Hospital Galway remains one of the main destinations for the air ambulance which is run by the National Ambulance service and the Defence Forces Air Corps.

Deputy Fitzmaurice says services could be improved making Civil Defence ambulances available during the week.