Increase in unemployment across the city and county

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Unemployment across the city and county has risen slightly.

Over 14,300 people were out of work across Galway at the end of July – an increase of almost 500 on the figure for the end of June.

The biggest increase in unemployment last month was in the city, where an extra 311 people signed on.

There is currently over 7,300 people out of work in the city.

Tuam saw an extra 53 people join the Live Register.

There are now over 2,100 people out of work in Tuam and its surrounds.

The next biggest increase was in Gort where an extra 39 people joined the Live Register in July, leaving the town’s jobless figure at 1,022.

In Loughrea, an extra 34 people signed on, leaving its unemployment figure at over 1,400.

Clifden say an extra 18 people join the register last month.

There are 735 people currently unemployed in Clifden.

Ballinasloe saw the smallest increase in unemployment during July with an extra 13 people signing on.

Ballinasloe’s jobless figure is now just over 1,600.

Despite last month’s increase, unemployment across the city and county is down 12% on this time last year.