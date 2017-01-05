Improvements to Gort treatment plant will boost construction

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Improvement works carried out at Gort’s wastewater treatment plant will encourage the construction of new homes in the town.

That’s according to Loughrea area councillor Joe Byrne.

He says Irish Water has confirmed that works on the plant’s storm storage and sludge processing unit has increased its capacity- and it can now accommodate an additional 150 houses.

Concerns had been raised previously that a lack of capacity at the plant would lead to the suspension of planning permissions for homes in its catchment area.

However, Councillor Byrne says the works are only a short term measure, and investment is needed to ensure the future development of the treatment plant.