Important Notice for Supporters Going To The Connacht Finals On Sunday

A Chara,

Galway GAA and the Pearse Stadium Committee welcome all Roscommon, Sligo and Galway Supporters to Pearse Stadium on Sunday next, 9th July 2017 for the Connacht Senior and Minor Football Championship Finals. We expect a capacity attendance!

The games on Sunday will result in increased traffic in the Galway, Salthill and Pearse Stadium areas and we urge all Supporters to plan their journeys and to arrive early in Salthill in order to avoid the delays.

Supporters coming from Roscommon, Sligo and North Galway should travel to / from Pearse Stadium via the Quincentenary Bridge and to avoid the City Centre if at all possible.

It is important to note that this is the designated route out from the Stadium after the game and all traffic lights on this route will be extensively manned by An Garda Síochána, to ensure that traffic flows effectively out of the City. (see Map attached)

Again, we request all Patrons to travel and arrive early and to park legally and responsibly, at all times. Illegal and hazardous car parking on Amenity Greens is strictly prohibited and City Traffic Wardens and An Garda Síochána may ticket and issue fines to any offending vehicle owners.

Designated Car Parks for supporters will be signposted at Colaiste Einde, St. Mary’s College, GTI, The Prairie and Galway Lawn Tennis Club.

Finally, we appeal to all Supporters travelling to Pearse Stadium for the games to be conscientious, mindful and respectful to the needs of our local residents.

In Summary:

Please plan your journey and arrive early ! Please use designated Car Parks and park legally and responsibly . Please be respectful and mindful of the needs of Local Residents Enjoy the day and travel home safely.

Thank You for your cooperation.

Seán Ó hEidhin

Runai, Coiste Chontae na Gaillimhe.