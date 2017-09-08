15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

IFA calls on government to protect Galway water quality

By GBFM News
September 8, 2017

Time posted: 10:22 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The IFA says the government needs to take action on Galway waste water being discharged into waterways with little or no treatment.

The EPA’s report on Urban Waste Water specifies Clifden and Mountbellew as not meeting EU effluent quality standards.

The IFA is also asking the government to work with farmers to improve water quality through programmes like “GLAS” and “Smart Farming” rather than imposing penalties.

IFA Environment Chairman Thomas Cooney says too much emphasis is placed on agriculture when discussing water pollution.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
High Court judge adjourns bank’s case against Headford woman
September 8, 2017
High Court judge adjourns bank’s case against Headford woman
September 8, 2017
600 new companies set up in Galway so far this year
September 7, 2017
City student accommodation provider wants option to rent to tourists

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 7, 2017
Stars set for Day One of Longines Irish Champions Weekend
September 7, 2017
Liberty Insurance All-Ireland Camogie Championship Finals Previews
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK