IFA calls on government to protect Galway water quality

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The IFA says the government needs to take action on Galway waste water being discharged into waterways with little or no treatment.

The EPA’s report on Urban Waste Water specifies Clifden and Mountbellew as not meeting EU effluent quality standards.

The IFA is also asking the government to work with farmers to improve water quality through programmes like “GLAS” and “Smart Farming” rather than imposing penalties.

IFA Environment Chairman Thomas Cooney says too much emphasis is placed on agriculture when discussing water pollution.