IDA to upgrade Business Park in Ballinasloe

The IDA’s Business and Technology Park in Ballinasloe is to undergo a series of infrastructure upgrades.

The contract for the works will include replacing road and footpath surfaces, improved signage and road markings, and the installation of LED lights throughout the park.

Fine Gael Senator Maura Hopkins says the Ballinasloe Area Community Development company has worked hard to promote the town for business.

However, Senator Hopkins says the IDA needs to continue to provide more office accommodation to attract investment.