IDA seeks tenders for delivery of urban commerical space across Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The IDA is seeking to appoint an agent to oversee the acquisition of commercial office space across Galway.

The tender is a national project targeting urban centres in Galway, Limerick and Cork.

IDA Ireland is seeking tenders for an agent to progress and manage the process that will allow the IDA to select suitable commercial office schemes or partnership models.

The agent will be responsible for assessing interest from the market in providing such space in urban centric locations in Galway, Limerick and Cork.

Services will include property searches, seeking and assessing expressions of interest, developing and weighing location/property criteria, lease negotiations and delivering favourable lease terms to the IDA.

Tenders submissions must be submitted to the IDA by the 14th of July.