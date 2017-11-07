15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

IDA boss working to ensure Athenry stays high on Apple agenda

By GBFM News
November 7, 2017

Time posted: 5:05 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The head of IDA Ireland says the organisation intends to stay in close contact with Apple to ensure Athenry remains high on its agenda.

Martin Shanahan’s comments come amid concerns that the multinational company has withdrawn its commitment to the 850 million euro development in Athenry.

The project has experienced 2 years of a delay because of legal challenges.

Last week, the High Court refused to allow an appeal application against the decision by An Bord Pleanála to grant planning permission for the data centre.

However, an appeal submission can still be lodged to the higher Supreme Court.

Concern has been mounting about the future of the Athenry data centre following Apple’s failure to give a commitment to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that it would continue with its plans, during a meeting in California last week.

However, CEO of IDA Ireland Martin Shanahan says they will continue to correspond with Apple in relation to the Athenry site.

Meanwhile, Tanaiste Frances Fitzgerald told FYI Galway that the government is working to ensure the delays faced by Apple don’t happen again.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
