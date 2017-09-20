ICTU wants government to focus on social housing for Galway

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Congress of Trade Union wants the government to declare a national housing crisis and to focus on tackling the crisis in Galway and four other areas initially.

The congress says the government should not be relying on private developers to provide social housing.

It says local authorities should drive the building of social housing with funds from the State.

ICTU wants the government to start by focusing on the 5 areas which have the greatest social housing need.

These are Galway, Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Waterford.

ICTU spokesperson Macdara Doyle says the Government needs to immediately declare a national emergency.

Mr. Doyle also believes a strong approach must be taken on vacant or hoarded lands.