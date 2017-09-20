15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Arts Show

The Arts Show

ICTU wants government to focus on social housing for Galway

By GBFM News
September 20, 2017

Time posted: 2:04 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Irish Congress of Trade Union wants the government to declare a national housing crisis and to focus on tackling the crisis in Galway and four other areas initially.

The congress says the government should not be relying on private developers to provide social housing.

It says local authorities should drive the building of social housing with funds from the State.

ICTU wants the government to start by focusing on the 5 areas which have the greatest social housing need.

These are Galway, Dublin, Cork, Limerick and Waterford.

ICTU spokesperson Macdara Doyle says the Government needs to immediately declare a national emergency.

Mr. Doyle also believes a strong approach must be taken on vacant or hoarded lands.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Friday – Live from McSharry’s Pharmacy Terryland
Renewed application for fast track housing in Tuam
September 20, 2017
Seal pups discovered in Galway set for return to wild
September 20, 2017
Taoiseach tells Dáil delays over Apple data centre could affect future investment
September 20, 2017
Vehicles block entrance to Barna waste depot in Carrowbrowne

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
September 20, 2017
Basketball Ireland signs new three-year broadcast deal with TG4
September 20, 2017
Peter McDonagh Looking Forward To Big Fight On Saturday
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK