ICSA wants CPO process taken off the table for Galway greenway

By GBFM News
July 18, 2017

Time posted: 12:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The ICSA says the proposed Galway greenway cannot be implemented through a process of Compulsory Purchase Order or without proper consultation with landowners.

The chair of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association, Seamus Sherlock says disruption to farming activity must be kept to a minimum.

He says this could be achieved by using state-owned land, and could include segregated on-road, off-road routes and cycle trails

The group also says in the vicinity of Galway city, the primary user of a proper cycle route are likely to be commuters and this should be prioritised in the design.

Séamus Sherlock of the ICSA says the Minister needs to remove the threat of CPOs for farmers.

