Icons of Galway hurling happy to hand over winning mantle

Galway Bay fm newsroom – One of the icons of Galway hurling says he’s happy to hand over the mantle of being a top class player to a new generation.

The Minors beat off competition from Cork yesterday at Croke Park to secure the Irish Press Cup while the senior team overcame Waterford in a tight scoring match to bring the Liam McCarthy back to Galway after a 29 year gap.

Joe Connolly, who was the captain of the All-Ireland winning Senior Hurling team in 1980, says he is thrilled that Galway won the All-Ireland Senior and Minor Hurling championship titles at Croke Park yesterday.

Speaking at CityWest in Dublin before the teams depart on their journey to bring the Irish Press and Liam McCarthy cups back home, Joe Connolly says the era of ‘winning hurling’ is back.

The Mayor of Galway Pearce Flannery and the County Cathaoirleach Eileen Mannion have formally congratulated Galway’s All-Ireland winning senior and minor hurling teams.

Mayor Flannery says yesterday typified all that is good about sport while Cathaoirleach Mannion says it’s been an overwhelming victory.

The first stop of today’s heroic homecoming will be at the Fairgreen in Ballinasloe from 3 o’ clock this afternoon.

Supporters will be able to access the Fairgreen on foot via Society Street and Harris Road.

The team convoy will continue their journey to Pearse Stadium in Salthill where they’re due to arrive around 6.30p.m.

Stay tuned to Galway Bay fm for updates on the homecoming.