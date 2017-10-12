15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

IBEC says delay to Apple Athenry have damaged Ireland’s international reputation

By GBFM News
October 12, 2017

Time posted: 9:24 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Ireland’s international business reputation has been damaged by delays to the Apple data centre in Athenry, according to IBEC.

Apple will find out this morning if they’ll get the go-ahead for the Galway site after 2 years of delays.

Potential environmental damage has been the basis of the objections, which will be ruled on in the Commercial Court this morning.

The Apple for Athenry lobby group is en route to Dublin for the court decision.

Orla Casey is a planning and infrastructure policy executive for IBEC, and says the case has damaged Ireland’s reputation abroad.

