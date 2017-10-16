Hurricane force winds to hit Galway by midday

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hurricane force winds are starting to batter the south coast as Storm Ophelia closes in on Ireland and are expected to hit Galway at noon today.

All counties have been issued with a Status Red wind warning – and the public is being urged to remain indoors unless absolutely necessary.

The Government’s National Emergency Co-Ordination Group is due to meet again at 10.30 this morning.

This is the most powerful storm to hit Ireland in at least 50 years.

Hurricane force Gusts of over 160 kmh are starting to batter the South West now – with Met Éireann warning Ophelia will be ‘violent and destructive’ across all areas.

People in Coastal parts of Cork and Kerry are being urged to stay indoors – and remaining parts of Munster from 9 – before the storm moves inland and affects all counties across Ireland throughout the rest of the day.

Particular care is being urged in coastal areas where heavy rain, storm surges and coastal flooding will pose a serious risk.

A status Red Wind warning will be in place all day – and Met Eireann says there is a potential risk to lives before Storm Ophelia leaves our shores around 9 o’clock this evening.