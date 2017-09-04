Hurling heroes en route to Pearse Stadium

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The victorious hurling teams are en route to Pearse Stadium in Salthill, with an estimated arrival time of between 6.45 and 7pm.

The city council is advising motorists to park in various car parks throughout the city and avail of the Bus Eireann 401 bus from the city centre to Salthill.

Bus Eireann is putting on extra buses on the route to facilitate those who want to attend the homecoming.

Assistant Secretary of Galway GAA, Mary Hanniffy Walsh is advising people to park early and walk to Pearse Stadium.

Earlier up to 15 thousand people gathered in Ballinasloe town for the arrival of the All-Ireland Minor and Senior hurling champions.

Galway County Council hosted the civic homecoming for the teams, which are bringing the Irish Press and Liam McCarthy cups back to Galway.

The minor team beat off competition from Cork at Croke Park yesterday to secure the All-Ireland title for the second time in 3 years.

It’s 29 years since the Liam McCarthy cup was won by a Galway team.