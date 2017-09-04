Hurling heroes arrive in Ballinasloe

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Up to 15 thousand people have gathered in Ballinasloe town this afternoon for the arrival of the All-Ireland Minor and Senior hurling champions.

Galway County Council is hosting a civic homecoming for the teams, which are bringing the Irish Press and Liam McCarthy cups back to Galway.

The minor team beat off competition from Cork at Croke Park yesterday to secure the All-Ireland title for the second time in 3 years.

It’s 29 years since the Liam McCarthy cup was won by a Galway team.

The teams have arrived and traffic restrictions are in place in Ballinasloe and people are advised to access Fairgreen on foot via Society Street.

The victorious teams will continue their onward journey to Pearse Stadium in Salthill.

The city council is advising motorists to park in various car parks throughout the city and avail of the Bus Eireann 401 bus from the city centre to Salthill.

Bus Eireann is putting on extra buses on the route to facilitate those who want to attend the homecoming.

Assistant Secretary of Galway GAA, Mary Hanniffy Walsh is advising people to park early and walk to Pearse Stadium.

