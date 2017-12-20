15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Hundreds of properties affected by major city power outage

By GBFM News
December 20, 2017

Time posted: 12:01 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Around 700 homes and businesses in the city are without power this afternoon due to a major electricity fault.

The issue is affecting properties between Doughiska and Ballinfoile and the city centre, as well as the Ballyloughane area.

Motorists are advised to take care in the east of the city, as it’s understood some traffic light junctions have been affected.

Crews are working on the problem, and hope to have power restored by 3.15 this afternoon.

Meanwhile, a further 62 premises in the Clarinbridge and Kilcolgan area are without power today due to a separate fault.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
