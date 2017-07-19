Hundreds of homes across Galway without power following severe storms

Galway Bay fm newsroom – ESB crews are working to restore power to hundreds of homes across the county following severe thunderstorms overnight.

Serious faults are being reported in areas including Athenry, Tuam, Claregalway, Loughrea, Carraroe, Gort, Kilcolgan and Headford.

The ESB says it expects most services to be restored this morning – while others may face disruptions until later this afternoon.

Meanwhile, fire crews were called to Barna in the early hours of this morning after a house was struck by lightning shortly after 1am.

A number of lightning strikes were reported across the city and county – and Met Eireann is warning there may be further thundery showers this morning.

ESB Area Manager Matt Cunningham says crews have been working since the early hours to restore power.