15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Wagon Wheel

The Wagon Wheel

Hundreds of Galway children waiting over a year for orthodontic treatment

By GBFM News
November 9, 2017

Time posted: 12:03 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hundreds of Galway children are waiting over a year for orthodontic treatment.

That’s according to Roscommon Galway TD Eugene Murphy, who says over 1700 children in the west are waiting more than 12 months.

The children on the waiting list have already been assessed as having issues which require orthodontic treatment.

544 of the children have Grade 5 issues – which include problems such as cleft lips or damaged palates.

Deputy Murphy says the waiting lists should be tackled as a matter of urgency.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Volunteers sought for Galway Child Sexual Assault Unit
November 9, 2017
Volunteers sought for Galway Child Sexual Assault Unit
November 9, 2017
New planning measures due by Christmas following Apple Athenry controversy
November 9, 2017
Galway study reveals importance of sugar in regulating immune system

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 9, 2017
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
November 9, 2017
PRES ATHENRY ARE ALL IRELAND COLLEGES JUNIOR 7s CHAMPIONS!
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK