Hundreds of Galway children waiting over a year for orthodontic treatment

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hundreds of Galway children are waiting over a year for orthodontic treatment.

That’s according to Roscommon Galway TD Eugene Murphy, who says over 1700 children in the west are waiting more than 12 months.

The children on the waiting list have already been assessed as having issues which require orthodontic treatment.

544 of the children have Grade 5 issues – which include problems such as cleft lips or damaged palates.

Deputy Murphy says the waiting lists should be tackled as a matter of urgency.