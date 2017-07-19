15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Hundreds of county homes may remain without power until this evening

By GBFM News
July 19, 2017

Time posted: 1:36 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Hundreds of homes across the county may remain without power until this evening following severe thunderstorms overnight.

Serious faults are being reported in areas including Salthill, Athenry, Tuam, Claregalway, Loughrea, Carraroe, Gort, Kilcolgan and Headford.

The ESB had expected many services to be restored by lunchtime – but is now reporting power will not be restored to many areas until later this evening.

Full details of affected areas and estimated restoration times can be found on the ESB website.

Meanwhile, fire crews were called to Barna in the early hours of this morning after a house was struck by lightning shortly after 1am.

A number of lightning strikes were reported across Galway as thunderstorms rolled across the county after midnight.

ESB Area Manager Matt Cunningham says crews have been working since the early hours to restore power.

