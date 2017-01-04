15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Hundreds to attend major religious gathering in Esker

By GBFM News
January 4, 2017

Time posted: 3:01 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A major religious gathering will get underway in Esker, Athenry tomorrow morning. (5/01)

The blessing of St. Dominic’s Well has been taking place for generations and will see  large crowds visit the area to collect blessed water.

The tradition began in the 1800s, when many noticed the healing effects of the water on people and animals.

Mass will be held tomorrow and Friday morning at 11a.m. to bless homes, land, stock and farm implements.

Redemptorist priest, Fr. Brendan O’ Rourke says the well will be blessed, and water can then be taken home.

