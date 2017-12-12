Hula Hoops National Cup Basketball Semi-Final Schedule Announced

The schedule for the Hula Hoops National Cup semi-finals has been announced today. 20 games will be played out across three days in two venues in Cork, with the first game tipping off at 6.30pm on Friday, January 5th.

The games will take place at the Mardyke Arena UCC and Neptune Stadium on January 5th, 6th and 7th.

NUIG Mystics Womens National Cup Semi-Final with DCU Mercy will be played in the Mardyke Arena on Saturday, January 6th tipping off at 4pm While Maree’s NICC Womens National Cup Semi-Final with St Mary’s will be played on the same day in the Neptune Stadium starting at 12 noon followed by the Under 20 Mens National Cup semi-Final between Moycullen and Neptune at 2pm.

Hula Hoops National Cup Semi-Finals Schedule 2018:

Friday, January 5th, 2018 – Neptune Stadium

Hula Hoops Under 18 Women’s National Cup semi-final

Brunell v Glanmire, Neptune Stadium, 18.30

Hula Hoops President’s Cup semi-final

Neptune v Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin, Neptune Stadium, 20.30

Saturday, January 6th, 2018 – Mardyke Arena, UCC

Hula Hoops Under 18 Women’s National Cup semi-final

Portlaoise Panthers v DCU Mercy, Mardyke Arena UCC, 10.00

Hula Hoops NICC Women’s National Cup semi-final

Meteors v Killester, Mardyke Arena UCC, 12.00

Hula Hoops Women’s National Cup semi-final

Pyrobel Killester/Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, Mardyke Arena, 14.00

Hula Hoops Women’s National Cup semi-final

NUIG Mystics v DCU Mercy, Mardyke Arena, 16.00

Hula Hoops Men’s Pat Duffy National Cup semi-final

Pyrobel Killester v UCD Marian, Mardyke Arena UCC, 18.00

Hula Hoops Men’s Pat Duffy National Cup semi-final

UCC Demons/Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Black Amber Templeogue, Mardyke Arena UCC, 20.00

Saturday, January 6th, 2018 – Neptune Stadium

Hula Hoops Under 20 Men’s National Cup semi-final

KUBS v KCYMS/Ballincollig, Neptune Stadium, 10.00

Hula Hoops NICC Women’s National Cup semi-final

St Mary’s v Maree, Neptune Stadium, 12.00

Hula Hoops Under 20 Men’s National Cup semi-final

Moycullen v Neptune, Neptune Stadium, 14.00

Hula Hoops Senior Women’s National Cup semi-final

Fabplus North West v Meteors, Neptune Stadium, 16.00

Hula Hoops Senior Women’s National Cup semi-final

Griffith College Swords Thunder v Fr Mathews, Neptune Stadium, 18.00

Hula Hoops President’s Cup semi-final

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Ballincollig, Neptune Stadium, 20.00

Sunday, January 7th, 2018 – Mardyke Arena UCC

Hula Hoops Under 20 Women’s National Cup semi-final

DCU Mercy v Portlaoise Panthers, Mardyke Arena UCC, 11.00

Hula Hoops NICC Men’s National Cup semi-final

Blue Demons v Dublin Lions, Mardyke Arena UCC, 13.00

Hula Hoops NICC Men’s National Cup semi-final

BC Leixlip Zalgiris v UCD Marian, Mardyke Arena UCC, 15.00

Sunday, January 7th, 2018 – Neptune Stadium

Hula Hoops Under 18 Men’s National Cup semi-final

Ongar Chasers v Neptune, Neptune Stadium, 11.00

Hula Hoops Under 18 Men’s National Cup semi-final

KCYMS v Templeogue, Neptune Stadium, 13.00

Hula Hoops Under 20 Women’s National Cup semi-final

Brunell v Killester/WIT Wildcats, Neptune Stadium, 15.00