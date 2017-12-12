Hula Hoops National Cup Basketball Semi-Final Schedule Announced

The schedule for the Hula Hoops National Cup semi-finals has been announced today. 20 games will be played out across three days in two venues in Cork, with the first game tipping off at 6.30pm on Friday, January 5th.
The games will take place at the Mardyke Arena UCC and Neptune Stadium on January 5th, 6th and 7th.
NUIG Mystics Womens National Cup Semi-Final with DCU Mercy will be played in the Mardyke Arena on Saturday, January 6th tipping off at 4pm While Maree’s NICC Womens National Cup Semi-Final with St Mary’s will be played on the same day in the Neptune Stadium starting at 12 noon followed by the Under 20 Mens National Cup semi-Final between Moycullen and Neptune at 2pm.
Hula Hoops National Cup Semi-Finals Schedule 2018:
Friday, January 5th, 2018 – Neptune Stadium
Hula Hoops Under 18 Women’s National Cup semi-final
Brunell v Glanmire, Neptune Stadium, 18.30
Hula Hoops President’s Cup semi-final
Neptune v Keane’s SuperValu Killorglin, Neptune Stadium, 20.30
Saturday, January 6th, 2018 – Mardyke Arena, UCC
Hula Hoops Under 18 Women’s National Cup semi-final
Portlaoise Panthers v DCU Mercy, Mardyke Arena UCC, 10.00
Hula Hoops NICC Women’s National Cup semi-final
Meteors v Killester, Mardyke Arena UCC, 12.00
Hula Hoops Women’s National Cup semi-final
Pyrobel Killester/Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, Mardyke Arena, 14.00
Hula Hoops Women’s National Cup semi-final
NUIG Mystics v DCU Mercy, Mardyke Arena, 16.00
Hula Hoops Men’s Pat Duffy National Cup semi-final
Pyrobel Killester v UCD Marian, Mardyke Arena UCC, 18.00
Hula Hoops Men’s Pat Duffy National Cup semi-final
UCC Demons/Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Black Amber Templeogue, Mardyke Arena UCC, 20.00
Saturday, January 6th, 2018 – Neptune Stadium
Hula Hoops Under 20 Men’s National Cup semi-final
KUBS v KCYMS/Ballincollig, Neptune Stadium, 10.00
Hula Hoops NICC Women’s National Cup semi-final
St Mary’s v Maree, Neptune Stadium, 12.00
Hula Hoops Under 20 Men’s National Cup semi-final
Moycullen v Neptune, Neptune Stadium, 14.00
Hula Hoops Senior Women’s National Cup semi-final
Fabplus North West v Meteors, Neptune Stadium, 16.00
Hula Hoops Senior Women’s National Cup semi-final
Griffith College Swords Thunder v Fr Mathews, Neptune Stadium, 18.00
Hula Hoops President’s Cup semi-final
Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Ballincollig, Neptune Stadium, 20.00
Sunday, January 7th, 2018 – Mardyke Arena UCC
Hula Hoops Under 20 Women’s National Cup semi-final
DCU Mercy v Portlaoise Panthers, Mardyke Arena UCC, 11.00
Hula Hoops NICC Men’s National Cup semi-final
Blue Demons v Dublin Lions, Mardyke Arena UCC, 13.00
Hula Hoops NICC Men’s National Cup semi-final
BC Leixlip Zalgiris v UCD Marian, Mardyke Arena UCC, 15.00
Sunday, January 7th, 2018 – Neptune Stadium
Hula Hoops Under 18 Men’s National Cup semi-final
Ongar Chasers v Neptune, Neptune Stadium, 11.00
Hula Hoops Under 18 Men’s National Cup semi-final
KCYMS v Templeogue, Neptune Stadium, 13.00
Hula Hoops Under 20 Women’s National Cup semi-final
Brunell v Killester/WIT Wildcats, Neptune Stadium, 15.00