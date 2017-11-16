Hula Hoops Cup action for Mystics and Carlow as UCD Marian and Swords do battle for glory

The preliminary round of the Women’s Hula Hoops National Cup tips off this coming weekend as NUIG Mystics welcome IT Carlow Basketball to Galway in the hopes of booking a spot in the quarter-final stages against Portlaoise Panthers.

The sides last met in the opening round of the Super League season in Carlow in a game that proved to be a very close and competitive battle, which Carlow eventually won out in overtime.

Mystics head coach, Mike Murray, admitted that they have a tough battle ahead this weekend, but is hopeful that this Sunday will see them claim their first win of the season.

“It is going to be a tough game,” he stated. “We really need to get a win. We’ve been playing really well, but we just haven’t been able to close out games. It’s all the more important as this is a Cup game and we don’t want to be knocked out of the Cup early, so we’re really focused on the weekend.”

Martin Conroy of Carlow was also looking forward to a close game, and added they have an extra motivation in the fact that they might get another clash against midlands rivals, Portlaoise, who they lost to last weekend.

“It’s going to be really tough going up to Galway. Even though they haven’t won a game yet, they’re running teams like Glanmire and Liffey Celtics really close. If we win this game, it gives us a home quarter-final and another crack at Portlaoise. We’ve proven that we can change things around, and hopefully, we’ll give Galway a good game.”

Elsewhere, it’s regular Super League action for the remaining teams in the League, with one of the big battles of the weekend set to be played out at the Mardyke Arena UCC, as Ambassador UCC Glanmire and Courtyard Liffey Celtics go head-to-head in what is set to be one of the games of the weekend.

Portlaoise Panthers will be hoping to build on last weekend’s first win when they welcome DCU Mercy, while a close contest will tip off in Waterford as Maxol WIT Wildcats and Singleton SuperValu Brunell face off.

In the Men’s Super League meanwhile, UCD Marian will be hoping to cement their place at the top of the table this weekend, but will have a tough battle ahead as they face Griffith College Swords Thunder on Saturday evening. Marian come into the game off the back of a tough win against Belfast Star while Swords got their season back on track last weekend with a comprehensive win over Garvey’s Tralee Warriors.

Black Amber Templeogue meanwhile will make the big trip down to Tralee on Saturday evening where they will be hoping to claim a win, while Warriors will be aiming to bounce back strong after two losses in a row against UCD Marian and Swords. Elsewhere, Éanna take on Pyrobel Killester, DCU Saints do battle with UCC Demons, Moycullen face off to Belfast Star while KUBS – who are chasing their first win of the season – welcome Maree on Sunday afternoon.

Basketball Ireland Fixtures – November 18th and 19th

Saturday 18th November 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

Griffith College Swords Thunder v UCD Marian, ALSAA-Dublin, 17:00;

DCU Saints v UCC Demons, DCU Complex, 19:00;

Éanna BC v Pyrobel Killester, Colaiste Éanna, 19:00;

Moycullen v Belfast Star, NUIG Galway, 20:00;

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors v Black Amber Templeogue, Tralee, 20:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Portlaoise Panthers v DCU Mercy, St Mary’s, 18:00;

Maxol WIT Wildcats v Singleton SuperValu Brunell, Mercy Gym, 19:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

IT Carlow Basketball v Fr Mathews, Barrow Centre-IT Carlow, 12:30;

LIT Celtics v Titans, St Munchin’s College, 18:00;

Dublin Lions v Ballincollig, Colaiste Bhride-Clondalkin, 18:30;

EJ Sligo All-Stars v Paris Texas Kilkenny, Mercy College, 19:30;

Scotts Lakers St Paul’s Killarney v Ulster University Elks, Killarney Sports Centre, 19:30;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Division One:

UL Huskies v Meteors, PESS Building-UL, 17:00;

Griffith College Swords Thunder v Fr Mathews, ALSAA-Dublin, 19:00;

Fabplus North West v Ulster University Elks, Ballyshannon, 19:30;

Sunday 19th November 2017

Basketball Ireland Men’s Super League:

KUBS BC v Maree, Greendale, 15:00;

Hula Hoops Women’s National Cup (preliminary round)

NUIG Mystics v IT Carlow – Calasanctius College, 15:00;

Basketball Ireland Women’s Super League:

Ambassador UCC Glanmire v Courtyard Liffey Celtics, Mardyke Arena, 15:00;

Basketball Ireland Men’s Division One:

Ballincollig v LIT Celtics, Ballincollig CS, 13:00;

Titans v Neptune, The Jes, 15:30;

Fr Mathews v EJ Sligo All-Stars, Colaiste Chriost Ri, 15:45;

LYIT Donegal v Portlaoise Panthers, Bishops Field, 16.00;