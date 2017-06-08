15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Huge increase in hospital compensation payouts since Savita settlement

By GBFM News
June 8, 2017

Time posted: 10:20 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – There’s been a dramatic increase in  compensation payouts at the Saolta Hospitals group – which includes UHG, Merlin Park and Portiuncula – since Savita Halappanavar’s husband reached a settlement with the HSE last year.

New figures have revealed that the group paid out over 17 million euro in maternity compensation claims last year.

This compares to just 2.1 million euro paid out in claims in the previous year.

Savita Halappanavar died at UHG in 2012 following a series of care errors, and her husband Praveen reached a settlement with the HSE for an undisclosed amount last year.

According to the Irish Times, the amount the state pays out for maternity compensation claims has increased elevenfold in the past ten years.

