HSE working with council amid fresh controversy over Shantalla helipad

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE says it’s working with the city council to improve access to UHG amid fresh controversy over a helipad on public lands at Shantalla.

In 2014, the HSE admitted it had ‘broken a promise’ to the people of Shantalla regarding the length of time public lands would be used to accommodate a helipad behind UHG

A commitment to be gone in six months was given in November 2013 – but the helipad is still in operation

The matter has been raised again at HSE Health Forum level by city councillor and forum member Niall McNelis.

The HSE said the development of the city councils Transport Plan should address the requirements of emergency services including helicopter and ambulance access at UHG

Health bosses are to meet with city council officials in the coming weeks to discuss the plans.

Councillor McNelis says the HSE should meet with a delegation of local residents in the interim.