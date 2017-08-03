15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

HSE slammed over shelving of Connemara physiotherapist role

By GBFM News
August 3, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is being accused of ‘misleading’ the people of South Connemara over a decision not to employ a physiotherapist for the region.

Deputy Catherine Connolly says the position became vacant this time last year and the HSE pledged to fill the post as soon as possible.

Patients from the area have since been travelling to a treatment centre in the city, in what was purported to be a temporary measure.

However, Independent Deputy Connolly says the HSE has now admitted there will be no physiotherapist appointed for South Connemara due to funding constraints.

Local residents seeking treatment will now have to permanently travel to the city to attend the primary care centre at Newcastle Road.

Deputy Connolly says the situation makes a mockery of promises made to the people of South Connemara.

 

