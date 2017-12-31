15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

Sunday Sport

Sunday Sport

HSE slammed over delay in re-opening Merlin Park surgical theatres

By GBFM News
December 31, 2017

Time posted: 1:46 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Service Executive is being criticised for the delay in re-opening operating theatres at Merlin Park Hospital in the city.

City Councillor Padraig Conneely, who is a member of the Regional Health Forum, says an external clinical assessment which was requested in early November has not yet been carried out.

This is despite works being complete on repairing a roof at the theathre building, which originally resulted in its closure in September.

Councillor Conneely says the HSE needs to apply a sense of urgency to the situation so patients can have certainty about a timeframe for procedures.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
More time allowed to complete Headford mixed-use development
December 31, 2017
More time allowed to complete Headford mixed-use development
December 31, 2017
Several hundred homes across Galway without power following Storm Dylan
December 30, 2017
€2 million for social housing development in Oughterard

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
December 28, 2017
Connacht issue squad update ahead of New Year’s Day clash with Leinster
December 28, 2017
A Special Year – The Interviews – David Burke
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK