HSE slammed over delay in re-opening Merlin Park surgical theatres

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Service Executive is being criticised for the delay in re-opening operating theatres at Merlin Park Hospital in the city.

City Councillor Padraig Conneely, who is a member of the Regional Health Forum, says an external clinical assessment which was requested in early November has not yet been carried out.

This is despite works being complete on repairing a roof at the theathre building, which originally resulted in its closure in September.

Councillor Conneely says the HSE needs to apply a sense of urgency to the situation so patients can have certainty about a timeframe for procedures.