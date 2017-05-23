15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

HSE to recruit design firm this summer for new A&E at UHG

May 23, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE will begin the process of recruiting a firm to design a new 110 million euro emergency department for UHG this summer.

The executive has provided an update on the long-awaited project at a meeting of the Regional Health Forum West at Merlin Park today, following questions by forum members Cllrs Padraig Conneely and Mary Hoade.

Speaking on behalf of the HSE, Chief Operating Officer Ann Cosgrove says there’s a lot of paperwork that needs to be completed ahead of a public procurement process.

She says the Saolta group has applied for funding from various government agencies for a new 7-storey A&E, at an estimated cost of 110 million euro.

The contract notice for the first stage of the design process was submitted to e-tenders earlier this month, and expressions of interest will be accepted until June 7th.

Following this, tender documents for the design works will be developed, and it’s expected the tender will be advertised in July.

Councillor Conneely said the ED at UHG has been causing serious issues for a number of years, and he’s disappointed that there’s been such a delay in delivering a new unit.

