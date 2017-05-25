HSE to recruit 30 new nurses in bid to ease pressure on Galway health service

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is in the process of recruiting over 30 nurses to help ease the pressure on Galway’s health service.

The figure has been revealed following a query from County Councillor and health forum member Mary Hoade, who asked for an update on the matter.

Recently, the HSE said Brexit appears to be having a positive impact on the health service in Galway.

The executive says there’s been a ‘little bit of a drift’ of nurses returning home from the UK to work.

5 nurses and 5 midwives have been hired to fill vacancies at UHG recently – while seven more will fill further vacancies later this year.

In addition, 25 new nursing posts are to be filled in the coming months, with candidates currently in the process of being recruited.