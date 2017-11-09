15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

HSE to provide more MRI services at UHG

By GBFM News
November 9, 2017

Time posted: 10:09 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is seeking to hire more MRI providers for UHG.

The health executive is seeking tenders for a mobile MRI service for UHG and South Tipperary General Hospital.

The deadline for submission of tenders is November 27th.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Study shows Indreabhan is ‘very disadvantaged’ area
November 9, 2017
Study shows Indreabhan is ‘very disadvantaged’ area
November 9, 2017
Labour leader to attend city public meeting on housing
November 8, 2017
Participants sought for major Galway study on compulsive hoarding

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
November 9, 2017
Greyhound Selections for the Galway Greyhound Stadium this weekend
November 9, 2017
PRES ATHENRY ARE ALL IRELAND COLLEGES JUNIOR 7s CHAMPIONS!
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK