HSE moves step closer to providing new UHG emergency department

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is evaluating a number of expressions of interest it has received from firms interested in designing a new emergency department at UHG.

The two-stage process will see suitable contractors invited to tender for the project.

The project would accommodate the long sought after new emergency department for the hospital over two floors, while women’s and children’s services would be located across five floors.

It’s envisaged the project would be carried out in phases.

The first phase would include the entire building main structure, and the full completion of the emergency department.

The building would be linked to the existing hospital on all floors with interconnection and alteration works required in the existing ED.

In March, it was confirmed that funding for the ED project is to be included in the HSE mid term review due to be published shortly.