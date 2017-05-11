HSE issues health warning as Connemara wildfire continues to blaze

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The Health Service Executive has issued a warning to people in areas affected by ash or smoke from the Cloosh Valley fire in Connemara.

It says there is a concern that air quality may be negatively impacted in the surrounding area due to the fire which has been raging for several days.

As a result, the Department of Public Health is advising people to avoid spending time outdoors if it looks or smells smoky outside.

The advise from the HSE today is not to go near wildfires especially if they are smouldering.

It’s also urging people to listen to local radio for information on fire and weather conditions.

Smoke levels are expected to change depending on wind conditions so people are advised to use personal judgement.

The Department of Public Health says smoke can irritate the air passages, the skin and the eyes.

Symptoms of concern include a cough that is continuing, shortness of breath, chest pain or tightness or significant tiredness.

Young children, pregnant women, smokers, the elderly and people with heart or lung conditions are most vulnerable.

The advice is to stay indoors in affected areas, close windows and doors, avoid smoking, keep windows and vents in cars closed and if you’re asthmatic, keep your treatment inhaler with you.

Also, people are urged to wash homegrown vegetables thoroughly if in an area where ash has landed on surfaces.