HSE given approval for layout changes at UHG

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has received approval for changes to pedestrian links, parking and road layouts at University Hospital Galway.

The city council has granted planning permission to make amendments to the link corridor of the proposed radiation oncology centre.

The development will involve the demolition of a prefab and the relocation of the east part of the proposed pedestrian link to connect into the main hospital block.

It’ll also involve modifications to the road layout and traffic barrier location to facilitate ambulance patient transfer and deliveries to the back of the hospital.

The city council has granted planning permission for the changes to the proposed development.