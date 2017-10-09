15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

HSE given approval for layout changes at UHG

By GBFM News
October 9, 2017

Time posted: 11:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has received approval for changes to pedestrian links, parking and road layouts at University Hospital Galway.

The city council has granted planning permission to make amendments to the link corridor of the proposed radiation oncology centre.

The development will involve the demolition of a prefab and the relocation of the east part of the proposed pedestrian link to connect into the main hospital block.

It’ll also involve modifications to the road layout and traffic barrier location to facilitate ambulance patient transfer and deliveries to the back of the hospital.

The city council has granted planning permission for the changes to the proposed development.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
Williamstown v Aran Islands IFC semi final Replay
October 9, 2017
Gardaí seek dash cam footage after serious city assault
October 9, 2017
Concern over staffing changes at Gort Library
October 9, 2017
Major overlay works to be carried out on Headford Road

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 9, 2017
Williamstown v Aran Islands IFC semi final Replay
October 9, 2017
Weekend Galway GAA Results
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK