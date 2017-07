Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is to further develop off-site parking for visitors and staff at UHG

The matter has been raised at HSE Regional Health forum level.

The executive says it currently runs a staff shuttle from Merlin Park to UHG.

This service is to be extended to patients and their families in the medium term.

In addition, the HSE says it’s looking at further options for the conversion of existing staff parking at the hospital to public parking.