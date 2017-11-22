HSE criticised for not objecting to Christmas Market beer tent

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is being criticised for not objecting to the inclusion of the beer tent at Galway’s annual Christmas Market at Eyre Square.

The health executive has been branded ‘hypocritical’ by City Councillor and health forum member Padraig Conneely for failing to condemn the popular attraction.

Councillor Conneely pointed out that there are 281 licensed premises in Galway and 34 off-licences in the city.

He says there is no need for additional alcohol sellers at events such as the Christmas Market or the annual Comedy Carnival, and questioned the HSE’s commitment to its alcohol strategy.

HSE Chief Officer Tony Canavan admitted that the HSE is concerned about the potential message the Christmas beer tent sends out.

He says the Christmas Market is a family attraction, and the presence of the amenity normalises alcohol use and abuse to children.

However, he says the HSE works on a continuous basis with the City Council and other bodies on events such as these with a view to keeping public safety a priority.