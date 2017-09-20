15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

HSE considering temporary theatre accommodation for cancelled orthopaedic surgeries

By GBFM News
September 20, 2017

Time posted: 11:30 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is considering temporary accommodation which could be fitted-out to allow orthopaedic surgery to take place in Galway.

All orthopaedic operations were cancelled earlier this month, due to a leaking roof in Merlin Park Hospital and it’s understood it could take weeks to fix.

Patients who were scheduled to have hip, knee or back operations have been contacted by the HSE to notify them that they will be given an alternative date.

Around 60 patients per week are treated in the affected theatres.

It’s understood several options are being considered, including temporary on-site accommodation.

General Manager of Galway University Hospitals, Chris Kane told Keith Finnegan that hospital management is trying to find a temporary solution.

Meanwhile, the HSE has implemented Full Capacity Protocol at University Hospital Galway again today.

Management says the A&E at the hospital is extremely busy with 37 patients awaiting admission.

They’re advising people who intend to visit the A&E to only do so if it’s an emergency and to attend their GP in the first instance.

