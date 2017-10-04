HSE confirms new Tuam primary care centre will be run by existing staff

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has confirmed that the new Tuam primary care centre will be run by existing staff.

The multi-million euro facility on the Stockwell Road is due to open in the coming weeks.

The health executive has been criticised by Sinn Féin for not employing additional staff for the new centre.

Instead, employees will be moved from the existing Tuam and Milltown health centres.

Sinn Féin says it’s a case of ‘robbing Peter to pay Paul.’

The party’s Galway senator Trevor O’Clochartaigh says that without new staff the care centre will not reduce pressure on the health system.