Galway Bay fm newsroom – A health service boss says he’s disappointed that a review of mental health services in Galway and Roscommon has not yet been completed.

The internal review was commissioned in mid-2015 by the HSE National Director for Mental Health.

It was due to be completed by September last year– however, no report has yet been published, or received by the director.

HSE Chief Officer Tony Canavan says the delay is very disappointing – and the matter needs urgent attention.