HSE admits to lack of resources in Connemara dental service

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE has admitted that dental services in Connemara are under-resourced.

It follows concerns over the current lack of full dental services at Clifden Health Centre.

The full service has been scaled back due to the retirement of the HSE dental nurse for Clifden and Carraroe.

Following a query from Galway Senator Trevor O’Clochartaigh, the HSE has confirmed that there are six vacancies in the Galway West region.

Senator O Clochartaigh says there’s a massive crisis in the dental service and action is needed.