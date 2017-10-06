HSE admits more drug detox spaces needed for Galway homeless

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE had admitted that more detox services are needed for Galway homeless people who are struggling with addiction.

The matter has been raised at HSE Regional Health Forum level by forum member, City Councillor Niall McNelis.

There are ten residential treatment places available per year via the health executive’s drug service.

However, the HSE has admitted that more detox services are needed for homeless people across Galway who are struggling with addiction.

Councillor McNelis says the problem is being kicked down the road and must be addressed if the city’s homeless and drug problems are to be solved.

The HSE has also admitted greater multi-agency co-operation is needed to tackle homelessness as a whole in the city and county.