15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

The Keith Finnegan Show

HSE admits more drug detox spaces needed for Galway homeless

By GBFM News
October 6, 2017

Time posted: 9:12 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE had admitted that more detox services are needed for Galway homeless people who are struggling with addiction.

The matter has been raised at HSE Regional Health Forum level by forum member, City Councillor Niall McNelis.

There are ten residential treatment places available per year via the health executive’s drug service.

However, the HSE has admitted that more detox services are needed for homeless people across Galway who are struggling with addiction.

Councillor McNelis says the problem is being kicked down the road and must be addressed if the city’s homeless and drug problems are to be solved.

The HSE has also admitted greater multi-agency co-operation is needed to tackle homelessness as a whole in the city and county.

print
Galway Bay FM News Desk
City based tech company announces 60 new jobs
Greyhound Selections for the Sportsground this weekend
October 6, 2017
City based tech company announces 60 new jobs
October 5, 2017
Approval for multi-million euro development in Knocknacarra
October 5, 2017
One in four Galway farmers fined following inspections

CONTACT THE NEWSROOM

091 770000
[email protected]
Follow GBFM News on Twitter

LATEST SPORTS NEWS

Latest Sports News for Galway City and County
October 6, 2017
Greyhound Selections for the Sportsground this weekend
October 5, 2017
Aidan O’Brien Closing In On World Record
THE GIG GUIDE
What will you do to this week?

SOCIAL NETWORK