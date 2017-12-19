HSE accused of urging use of Galway day care to save money on nursing homes

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The HSE is being accused of encouraging Galway families of older people to use daycare centres so that it can save money on nursing homes.

According to Galway West TD Noel Grealish, day care for older people costs 66 euro per person per week compared to 800 euro for residential care.

Deputy Grealish says the health service in Galway is directing more and more people to day care centres, without providing any additional funding for them.

He’s asking the Minister with responsibility for Older People Jim Daly for state funding to build a new day care centre at Cregboy in Claregalway.

The Independent TD also claims that people who come to hospital with drug or alcohol problems are directed to Cuan Mhuire rehab charity in Turloughmore.

Deputy Grealish says state support for private daycare facilities and treatment centres in Galway is not sufficient.