HSA to investigate following Woodford farm accident

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Officials from the Health and Safety Authority are to visit the Woodford area today following a weekend farm accident in the townland of Clonco.

The incident took place on Saturday shortly after midday when a man in his seventies became trapped in farm machinery.

Gardai and ambulance services were tasked to the scene at 12.20 on Saturday afternoon when an accident was reported at a farmland in Clonco, Woodford.

A man in his seventies was then airlifted to University Hospital Limerick by the Shannon based rescue helicopter Rescue 115.

He is recovering in hospital today where he is being treated for non life-threatening injuries including a punctured lung and broken bones.

The HSA will visit the scene of the accident today as part of ongoing investigations.