The Home Run

The Home Run

Housing rally to take place outside City Council

By GBFM News
February 7, 2017

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Galway Housing Action Group will hold a rally at City Hall on College Road next week (13/2) urging councillors to declare the housing crisis a national emergency.

The group says there has been a huge rise in the number of people sleeping rough over the past year and that families are moving to emergency accommodation.

The Housing Action Group says that the city council has also failed to provide culturally- appropriate Traveller accommodation.

The rally will take place at City Hall, College Road next Monday, February 13th at 3.30p.m.

Spokesperson for Galway Housing Action Group Joe Loughnane says it’s more than a crisis at this stage.

