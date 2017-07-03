15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 bullet 1 8000 1 0 horizontal http://galwaybayfm.ie 300 4000

The Keith Finnegan Show

Housing Minister urged to avoid amalgamation of Galway local authorities

By GBFM News
July 3, 2017

Time posted: 10:26 am

Galway Bay fm newsroom – Local representation in Galway will suffer if the city and county councils are merged.

That’s according to Galway West – South Mayo T.D Eamon O Cúiv.

The Fianna Fáil T.D is urging Minister Eoghan Murphy to consider the concerns of the people living in Galway when examining the report of the Expert Advisory Group Review on Local Government arrangements.

Deputy Éamon Ó Cuív says there’s no difficulty with the councils sharing services and co-operating with each other.

However he argues rural areas in Galway would lose representation in a merged council.

Galway Bay FM News Desk
