Galway Bay fm newsroom – More housing is planned for Galway city.

Montane Developments Ireland Limited has applied to the city council for planning permission for 30 new homes at Coolough Road in Terryland.

The development would be made up of semi-detached and terraced houses as well as apartments and maisonettes.

The project would also include 30 new car parking spaces and an access road.

A decision is due from city planners next month.