Housing crisis to be discussed at city public meeting

Galway Bay fm newsroom – A public meeting will take place in the city this evening to discuss social inequality.

It’s being organised by People Before Profit Galway as part of the party’s ‘Be the Change’ campaign.

T.Ds, Bríd Smith and Gino Kenny will speak at the event which gets underway at 8 this evening at the Harbour Hotel in the city.

They’ll discuss issues such as the housing crisis and the Eighth Amendment while PBP representative Joe Loughnane will discuss the party’s policies for Galway.