House prices in the West increase by almost 17 percent

By GBFM News
January 16, 2017

Time posted: 5:09 pm

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The western region has recorded the greatest residential property price increase in the year to November.

New data from the Central Statistics Office shows prices climbed by 16.7 percent in the 12 month period.

The CSO residential property price data shows prices at a national level have increased by 8.6 percent.

This compares with an increase of 6.9 percent in the year to October and an increase of 4.2 percent in the 12 months to November 2015.

In Dublin, residential property prices increased by 5.9 percent – the highest house price growth was recorded in South Dublin at 8.3 percent, while the lowest growth was in Fingal.

Outside of the capital, the west region showed the greatest growth of any region – up 16.7 percent.

While, the Mid-East region showed the least price growth, with house prices increasing by 8.3 percent.

Overall, the national index is 31.5 percent lower than its highest level in 2007.

