House prices across Galway to increase by up to 8 percent this year

Galway Bay fm newsroom – The cost of a home across Galway is expected to rise by up to eight percent this year.

Salthill is set to experience particularly strong growth – with experts predicting an increase of up to 15 percent in the sea-side village.

The average price of a home in Co. Galway now stands at about 130 thousand euro – a figure expected to increase by 5 to 8 percent this year.

While the average cost of a home in the city is significantly higher at 229 thousand, experts are predicting slower growth of between 3 and 5 percent.

However, Salthill is set to experience particularly strong growth over the coming year – with property prices set to surge by between 10 and 15 percent.

According to the Sunday Times Property Guide, the demand is driven by the scenic location and high quality schools nearby.

The Newcastle and Dangan areas are also expected to experience strong demand this year – due to their proximity to UHG and NUI Galway.

In the county, strong demand in Loughrea is noted, due to rising prices in the city and outlying areas including Oranmore.

Nationally, house prices are set to rise by 8 percent on average this year – however, some counties have yet to feel the benefit of recent surges in the property sector.

Experts consider Co. Donegal to have strongly felt the impact of Brexit – and property prices are expected to remain static this year.